Officers from the Lake Havasu City police department arrested a California woman after a search of her hotel room allegedly turned up drugs and paraphernalia.
According to the police report on July 21 at 2:57 a.m. an officer was sent to a hotel on the 200 block of Lake Havasu Avenue and check on a resident who may have been involved in a domestic violence incident. Police say when they reached the room they found the door ajar and when they knocked they made contact with Karina McArthur.
The report says McArthur told police she was alone in the room and everything in there was hers. When police entered the room to see if there was anyone else there, they allegedly found a baggie of suspected meth in clear sight. A further search of the room also turned up a pipe and multiple tooter straws, the report says.
McArthur was placed under arrest and transported to LHCPD jail where she was booked on felony charges of possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.