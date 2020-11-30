A California woman was sentenced to more than eight years in prison last week on charges of possession of drugs for sale and theft of a motor vehicle.
Melissa C. Ortner, 36, of Wildomar, was initially charged with counts of possession of dangerous drugs for sale, transporting dangerous drugs and theft of a means of transportation in Lake Havasu City. Ortner accepted a plea agreement in September, and was sentenced on Nov. 19.
According to police, the alleged theft took place at an Avienda de los Foothills address on April 30, when a victim reported that a flatbed trailer, air compressor, jackhammer and pressure washing machine had been stolen from the location. One security camera at the location was missing, police said, and another camera had been broken, with its memory card removed.
Investigators say a partial thumbprint was found at the scene, which was submitted to the Arizona Department of Public Safety for analysis. Photographs from a game camera overlooking the scene allegedly showed two suspects at the location when the incident occurred.
The case remained under investigation until May, when officers were called to the 1800 block of Victoria Farms Road after witnesses found an abandoned rental truck and trailer at the location. The trailer was allegedly identified as the one stolen from Avienda de los Foothills. Several latent fingerprints were collected from the scene.
During a search of the truck, officers allegedly recovered the stolen air compressor, jackhammer and pressure washer. Investigators also allegedly found multiple other tools and stolen construction equipment, as well as a plastic bag containing about one gram of suspected methamphetamine.
The truck was taken into evidence by investigators, who allegedly identified Ortner as the vehicle’s last renter. Ortner and her alleged accomplice — who has not been identified by police as of this week — were already in custody at Mohave County Jail in a separate case of alleged possession of dangerous drugs for sale, transportation of dangerous drugs and theft of a vehicle.
Ortner and her alleged accomplice were questioned at the jail, the report said. Each said they were asked by an unnamed party to “move” the allegedly stolen trailer, but declined to answer further questions without the presence of an attorney.
With Ortner’s guilty plea in the case, she was sentenced to 8.5 years in prison, with 177 days credit for time served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.