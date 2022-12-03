Ed Wignall

Ed Wignall takes a call at his home intended for Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake.

 Joey Postiglione/Today’s News-Herald

Think you are tired of political phone calls? Try being Ed Wignall.

For most, election day signals an end to the political cacophony. That return to tranquility, however, did not happen for Wignall, an 82-year-old Lake Havasu City resident. It was only getting started.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.