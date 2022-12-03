Think you are tired of political phone calls? Try being Ed Wignall.
For most, election day signals an end to the political cacophony. That return to tranquility, however, did not happen for Wignall, an 82-year-old Lake Havasu City resident. It was only getting started.
In what he calls “a serendipitous event,” Wignall’s phone number for his home practice somehow ended up listed on Google as the number for the Kari Lake for Governor Headquarters.
Since election day, Wignall says he has received thousands of calls from voters—on both sides of the political spectrum—looking to vent their frustrations about the 2022 midterm in Arizona.
During Wignall’s interview with the Today’s News Herald his home phone rang six times with one caller being a Queen Creek resident who had concerns about his and his son’s votes not being counted.
Wignall, a practicing chemical dependency therapist, isn’t sure how his 928 phone number ended up listed as the number for Kari Lake’s campaign, whose headquarters is in Scottsdale. According to Google, information for an organization’s digital profile comes from four sources; publicly available information, licensed data from third parties, users and information based on Google’s interactions with a local place or business.
Wignall says he contacted Lake’s campaign a couple months ago with a question, leaving a voicemail with his name and phone number, but other than that he is not sure how his number ended up being listed.
Wignall says he never did receive an answer to the question he left.
“Crickets,” Wignall said.
When the calls started coming Wignall says he wasn’t too pleased with his phone ringing off the hook. However, Wignall—who is a social psychologist— says he soon became fascinated by the wide range of people he was hearing from.
“At first I was pissed,” Wignall said. “Then I tried to get (my number) off of there and then I turned it into a science project. It’s interesting.”
Wignall says he spends anywhere from 10 to 20 minutes talking with the voters who call him looking to report their concerns about the voting process—once they find out that he’s nonpartisan.
The common thread that Wignall says he finds in every call is that they all agree how important it is that an individual’s vote count.
“Where the common ground is, is that everyone thinks their vote is sacred,” Wignall said. “…Both sides believe that and for some reason that has been destroyed.”
Wignall says he had tried to get his number down from Google to no avail, but now doesn’t mind if the calls keep coming.
“I’m not going to stop,” Wignall said. “This is too much fun.”
Neither Lake’s campaign nor Google responded to a request for comment as of press time.
