The 12th annual Crossroads Car and Bike Show, is scheduled for this Saturday at SARA Park’s Havasu 95 Speedway. Admission is free to spectators and participants.
The show, organized by Calvary Baptist Church, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with registration opening at 7 a.m.
The show features more than 300 vehicles, and free food will be served. For infomration, call 775-772-7553, or email tahoefriend@aol.com.
