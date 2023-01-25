13th annual Camaros on the Bridge

Starting this Friday night, hundreds of Chevrolet Camaros will head to Lake Havasu City for the 13th annual Camaros on the Bridge event. The vehicles plan on making their signature drive across the London Bridge on Saturday morning after 9:30 a.m. followed by a complimentary car show at Blondzee’s Steak House on London Bridge Road.

 Courtesy of Nick Hill

Spectators at the London Bridge can get up close and personal to over a hundred Chevrolet Camaros and other sports cars during this weekend’s 13th annual Camaros on the Bridge event.

Taking place over the course of three days, the event begins on Friday night at Blondzee’s Steak House where a parking lot party will welcome all attendees. Those interested in registering their vehicle for Saturday’s main event can do so during the time of the lot party.

