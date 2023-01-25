Spectators at the London Bridge can get up close and personal to over a hundred Chevrolet Camaros and other sports cars during this weekend’s 13th annual Camaros on the Bridge event.
Taking place over the course of three days, the event begins on Friday night at Blondzee’s Steak House where a parking lot party will welcome all attendees. Those interested in registering their vehicle for Saturday’s main event can do so during the time of the lot party.
Nick Hill, president of Camaro Club of Arizona, says that cars will start filing into the parking lot after 6 p.m. once participating drivers arrive in Havasu. Hill first hosted the event last year when he created the new car club for statewide Camaro enthusiasts. His group came about after the event’s previous hosts disbanded, resulting in Hill launching the current group he presides over.
Hill states that the cars’ last complete stop on the London Bridge happened in 2020. Since then, drivers have only driven over the bridge without making a full stop for spectators.
“We’re just trying to keep the tradition alive and be inclusive,” Hill said. “For me, it’s about the people and doing it the right way. People look forward to this.”
Following Friday night’s party, a morning driver’s meeting will be held for participants on Saturday at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of Blondzee’s. The cars will then travel to the London Bridge, convening on the Island once all cars cross over the bridge.
Coordination of participating cars will be made to include separate groups for non-Camaro style vehicles, i.e. Ford Mustangs, Chevrolet Corvettes. Hill says other visiting car clubs for these brands have been invited to include various car enthusiasts in the event.
The iconic stream of multicolored sports cars will pass over the London Bridge from the Island presenting photographic opportunities for spectators in attendance. Hill recommends spectators arrive at the bridge before 9:30 a.m. to see the full view of the cars passing by.
The procession of vehicles are scheduled to congregate in the parking lot of Blondzee’s for a complimentary car show following the ride across the bridge.
As part of the three-day event, the final day is set aside for Laps for Charity at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Participating drivers who have registered for Sunday’s charity event will disembark for Las Vegas shortly before the car show ends on Saturday, Hills explains.
The charity ride is an optional addition that drivers can decide to participate in. Last year, Hill estimates between 20 to 24 drivers traveled to Las Vegas to join other participants in charitable laps around the track.
“I’ve met hundreds of people in car clubs that I never thought I’d be friends with. It’s that one thing that kind of binds everybody together,” Hill said. “It’s the thing that gives me the most joy out of events like this.”
To register online before Friday, Hill says drivers can visit the events tab on www.camaroclubofarizona.com to view information for Havasu’s Camaros on the Bridge event. Interested parties can also contact Hill by phone at 602-499-5300 or register in-person during Friday night’s parking lot party at Blondzee’s Steak House at 4501 London Bridge Rd.
