A drive along State Route 95 just got a lot more scenic.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says it added six new webcams along the highway through Lake Havasu City. The cameras are a part of ADOT’s traveler information website, AZ511.gov.
The cameras are located at the highway’s intersections with Acoma Boulevard, Smoketree Avenue, Palo Verde Boulevard, Kiowa Boulevard, Chenoweth Road and The Shops Boulevard.
The cameras were installed after ADOT installed recent technology along the 13 mile stretch of highway that allows engineers to monitor traffic conditions remotely, adjust signal timing and diagnose and correct problems.
The cameras help engineers visually inspect the signals to ensure they are working properly and not in flash or otherwise malfunctioning.
The cameras also allow emergency dispatchers and DPS troopers in ADOT’s Traffic Operations Center to find the locations of crashes and other mishaps and immediately dispatch appropriate personnel.
ADOT now has more than 400 traffic cameras throughout the state, which you can see by going to AZ511.gov and clicking “Cameras” in the menu
