Election Day is only a few weeks away, and candidates have been hard at work to win the votes of Lake Havasu City residents. All of that campaigning requires cash, however, and many locals were happy to open their wallets in support of their candidates.
The following is a breakdown of Havasu’s biggest campaign donors as we near the end of the 2020 election.
Donald Trump (R)
President Donald Trump, 74 years old and running for re-election after winning the presidency in 2016, has raised a total of $595,033,358 in donations — a combination of both candidate committee and outside money, according to OpenSecrets.org as of Oct. 9.
Here’s a look at Trump’s top three campaign donors in Lake Havasu City, according to the Federal Election Commission’s latest data:
1. John C. Hughes, Jr. — CEO of Hughes Northwest. He’s donated a total of $15,700 to support the president’s re-election, including payments to the Republican National Committee, Arizona Republican Party, TeaPartyExpress.org, and Huck PAC. His donation amounts have ranged from $500 to $2,200, beginning in January 2019 up until July 2020.
2. Debra L. Ebert — Hi-Tech Mortgage loan processor. She’s donated a total of $9,632 to support the president’s re-election, including payments to the Republican National Committee, WinRed, Donald J. Trump For President, Inc., and Trump Make America Great Again Committee. Her donation amounts have ranged from $25 to $3,000, beginning in December 2019 up until August 2020.
3. Jeffrey Carl — retired. He’s donated a total of $8,754 to support the president’s re-election, including payments to the Republican National Committee, WinRed, Donald J. Trump For President, Inc., Trump Make America Great Again Committee and America First Action, Inc. His donation amounts have ranged from $42 to $800, beginning in October 2019 up until August 2020.
Joe Biden (D)
Joe Biden, 77 years old and former vice president under President Barack Obama, has raised a total of $708,560,903 in donations — a combination of both candidate committee and outside money, according to OpenSecrets.org as of Oct. 9.
Here’s a look at Biden’s top three campaign donors in Havasu, according to the FEC’s latest data:
1. Randall Smith — US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps pediatric dentist. He’s donated a total of $6,370 to support Biden’s run for president, including payments to Biden For President and ActBlue. His donation amounts have ranged from $10 to $300, beginning in March 2019 up until August 2020.
2. Mark Woodson — no employment listed. He’s donated a total of $2,925 to support Biden’s run for president, including payments to Biden For President and ActBlue. His donation amounts have ranged from $25 to $2,800, from June to August 2020.
3. Michael Manning — no employment listed. He’s donated a total of $1,593 to support Biden’s run for president, including payments to Biden For President and ActBlue. His donation amounts have ranged from $1 to $1,000, from January to August 2020.
Independent presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen, 63, has yet to receive any donations from any locals, according to the FEC. In total, she’s raised about $1.9 million as of Oct. 9, according to OpenSecrets.org.
Martha McSally (R)
Sen. Martha McSally, 54 years old and running to keep her seat after being appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey to fill the late Sen. John McCain’s position in 2018, has raised a total of $30,019,767 in donations, according to OpenSecrets.org as of Oct. 9.
Here’s a look at McSally’s top three campaign donors in Havasu, according to the FEC’s latest data:
1. John C. Hughes, Jr. — CEO of Hughes Northwest. He’s donated a total of $6,750 to support McSally’s run for Senate, including payments to McSally for Senate, Inc., Huck PAC and National Senatorial Committee. His donation amounts have ranged from $150 to $1,000, made in May and June 2020.
2. Richard Ullery — retired. He’s donated a total of $6,600 to support McSally’s run for Senate, including payments to McSally for Senate, Inc., Senate Conservatives Fund, Special Operations for America and Freedom’s Defense Fund. His donation amounts have ranged from $200 to $2,000, from April 2019 to July 2020.
3. W. Floyd Samons — president of Samons Bros Framing. He’s donated a total of $5,000 to support McSally’s run for Senate with two payments to McSally for Senate Inc. His two payments were $2,200 and $2,800, made in March 2020.
Mark Kelly (D)
Mark Kelly, 56 years old and retired U.S. Navy combat pilot, engineer and NASA astronaut, has raised a total of $45,735,788 in donations, according to OpenSecrets.org as of Oct. 9.
Here’s a look at Kelly’s top three campaign donors in Havasu, according to the FEC’s latest data:
1. David Kipper — retired. He’s donated a total of $2,617 to support Kelly’s run for Senate, including payments to Mark Kelly for Senate and ActBlue. His donation amounts have ranged from $1 to $300, from June 2019 to July 2020.
2. Lucy Halbrooks — retired. She’s donated a total of $2,100 to support Kelly’s run for Senate, including payments to Mark Kelly for Senate and Democratic Senatorial Campaign Commission. Her donation amounts have ranged from $100 to $1,000, from August 2019 to August 2020.
3. Peter Lewis — retired. He’s donated a total of $600 to support Kelly’s run for Senate, with payments to Mark Kelly for Senate. His donation amounts have ranged from $100 to $250, from January to May 2020.
Proposition 207
If passed, Arizona’s Proposition 207 “would allow limited marijuana possession, use, and cultivation by adults 21 or older; amend criminal penalties for marijuana possession; ban smoking marijuana in public; impose a 16% excise tax on marijuana sales to fund public programs; authorize state/local regulation of marijuana licensees; and allow expungement of marijuana offenses,” according to Prop 207’s ballot title.
Smart and Safe Arizona, the main political action committee in favor of Prop 207, has raised a total of $3,479,665.35, according to BallotPedia.org. No one in Havasu has donated to the PAC, but Devine Holdings LLC in Fort Mohave has donated $20,000 to their cause, according to the PAC’s latest finance report.
The opposing PAC, Arizonans for Health and Public Safety, hasn’t received any donations from anyone in Mohave County, according to their latest reports. BallotPedia.org says they’ve raised $142,065 so far.
Proposition 208
If passed, Arizona’s Proposition 208 “would impose a 3.5% tax surcharge on taxable annual income over $250,000 for single persons or married persons filing separately, or $500,000 for married persons filing jointly or heads of households, to increase funding for public education.,” according to Prop 208’s ballot title.
Invest in Education, the main PAC in favor of Prop 208, has raised a total of $4,678,165.70, according to BallotPedia.org. No one in Havasu has donated to the PAC, but Jennifer Potter, Kingman Unified School District coordinator, has donated $51.83 to their cause, according to the PAC’s latest finance report.
The opposing PAC, Arizonans for Great Schools and a Strong Economy, hasn’t received any donations from anyone in Mohave County, according to their latest reports. BallotPedia.org says they’ve raised $595,817.10 so far.
