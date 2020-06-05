It’s officially campaign sign season in Arizona.
Starting on Friday, all candidates and ballot measures that will be included on the Aug. 4 primary election ballot were officially allowed to start posting signs on public right of ways. Signs are allowed for 45 days prior to the primary election in Arizona and must be removed seven days after the primary unless the candidate or measure proceeds to the general election.
Lake Havasu City was still largely free of political signage on Friday afternoon, but they will likely start popping up soon with local races for City Council and sheriff on the ballot.
According to Arizona State Statute removing, defacing, or covering any political sign is a class two misdemeanor.
