Political campaign signs are popping earlier this year than in previous Lake Havasu City election years.
During the 2020 election, Lake Havasu City ordinance and Arizona statute allowed campaign signs to be posted in public rights of way only within 60 days of an election. But in 2021, that statute was extended to allow more time for candidates to post their signs.
“The state law changed a while back, and (the Lake Havasu City Code) was updated a couple of months ago,” said Lake Havasu City Planning Division Manager Luke Morris. “Now the code allows for signage within 71 days of the election.”
Candidates for the Aug. 2 primary elections were allowed to erect their signage on May 23. Under city code, those signs must be taken down within 15 days after the election takes place.
According to Lake Havasu City code, political candidates or parties are required to pay a sign fee to the city. Signs may not be erected on public property, utility poles or similar devices, or in a location that may be hazardous to public safety. Sign regulations also say that political campaign signs may not obstruct clear vision in an area, or interfere with requirements under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Signs may be placed in residential areas, but must be smaller than 16 square feet. And no sign may be placed in a public right of way.
Political campaign signs are also prohibited in designated hotel and commercial tourism zones in Lake Havasu City, which include The Island, The English Village, State Route 95 between South Kiowa Boulevard and Mulberry Avenue; and areas of Mequite Avenue, Swanson Avenue and McCulloch Boulevard in the vicinity of Downtown Havasu.
