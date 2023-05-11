Congressman Paul Gosar

Paul Gosar talks with constituents at Tuesday’s GOP watch party at the Win Win Casino.

 Joey Postiglione/Today’s News-Herald

WASHINGTON – It was just weeks after the 2022 election that the first candidate for 2024 filed a statement of interest with the Arizona secretary of state’s office. The number of hopefuls filing paperwork for Congress has since ballooned to 49, with still more announcing unofficial bids.

Congressman Paul Gosar is among the candidates who’ve enjoyed an early start on the 2024 campaign.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.