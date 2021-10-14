The Campbell Boat Owners Club will be back in Lake Havasu City on Saturday to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the London Bridge with a Campbell Boat Showcase.
Campbell Boats has nearly as long of a history in the city as the bridge itself. Company founders Bob and Billy Campbell moved the company to Havasu in the early ‘70s and sold it to Bob and Judy Whelan in 1973. Campbell Boats continued to manufacture vessels in the city and host various boating events on the lake until the early 2000s when it went out of business. Although the company is no longer, the Campbell Boat Owners Club has kept its history alive in Havasu ever since with three events every year including a regatta which was held last month, a clam bake (formerly the polar bear run) and a spring roundup.
“About 15 or 16 years ago, when Bob Whelan stopped [hosting] the Campbell Regattas, we all got together as owners and decided we weren’t ready to stop,” said club member Brad Riggen. “So we took it on ourselves to keep it rolling – even though it’s on a much smaller scale than back in the day.”
With the 190-year old London Bridge celebrating its 50th anniversary in Havasu this year, Go Lake Havasu’s Jackie Leatherman said she wanted to make sure Campbell Boats was included in the wide-ranging festivities in October.
“Obviously they are such a huge part of our history,” Leatherman said. “Campbell boats are going to be celebrating their 50th anniversary here next year, so they have been here pretty much from day one of Havasu.”
Leatherman reached out to the club, and Riggen said club members were happy to oblige.
“For us, any excuse to put a boat in the water and drink a beer is great – we are there,” he said.
Riggen said that they are hoping to have a good crowd at London Bridge Beach and as of Thursday had about 10 to 15 boats confirmed.
The club has a fairly low-key day planned. The city will rope off an area of the beach at London Bridge Beach Park for the Campbell Boats to park and allow people to take a close look at another piece of Havasu history from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
“We are going to set up some chairs, barbeque some hotdogs and hang out,” Riggen said. “People are more than welcome to come down and take a look at the boats.”
According to legend, a Campbell boat may well have been the first to ever pass under the London Bridge in Lake Havasu City. In fact, it may have been Riggen’s old boat which now belongs to his son.
Riggen said after the Campbell factory closed in Havasu he was given a picture by Bob Whelan that had been hanging up on the business’ walls on London Bridge Road for years. The framed photo has a note attached to it that reads:
“The first boat under the bridge. 1971.”
Leatherman noted that it’s not entirely clear if the note is saying this is a picture of the first boat to ever pass under the bridge in Havasu, or if it is a picture of the first Campbell boat to do so.
In any case, Riggen said one of the reasons he was given the photo is because Whelan believed the boat in the picture may have been Riggen’s.
“We have never been able to verify that story. It is a black and white – the hull colors are hard to determine,” Riggen said. “But the color scheme and interior matches. The way my boat was originally set up was unusual because there was no windshield, no bow rail, no swim step – it was just set up very clean and this boat is identical to it. There wasn’t a lot of them made. So the possibility is there – but it’s unverifiable.”
Leatherman said that photo will be available at the showcase. Riggen said his son is hoping make it to Havasu with the boat that may or may not have made the maiden voyage under the bridge. But as of Thursday he was still trying to work out a way to fit the trip into his schedule.
