Although votes were still being tallied late into the night on Tuesday, three candidates for Lake Havasu City Council appeared poised to secure their seats in the primary and avoid a runoff during the general election.
Nancy Campbell, Cameron Moses, and David Lane were all on pace to earn a majority of votes needed to earn a seat on the City Council and avoid a runoff election. Based on the formula for determining a majority, each candidate would need about 16.66 percent of the vote to exceed the threshold but the exact number of votes needed cannot be determined until the total number of votes cast for City Council is reported.
As of 11 p.m. on Tuesday a total of 29,603 votes had been cast in the race. Campbell was leading the way with 7,436 votes followed by 5,706 votes for Moses and 5,386 votes for Lane.
“The people of this city are amazing,” Campbell said. “I’m absolutely shocked… I really felt that I was going to Nov. 3, I still think I am, but when I opened up the app and saw the numbers I never thought it would start out this way. There are two incumbents and great candidates.”
Campbell said she spent the evening with family, who gathered together for a pool party at her daughter’s house to celebrate Campbell’s mother’s birthday.
“It was so wonderful that this election was on my mother’s birthday,” Campbell said. “The moment that the website showed that I was in the lead it really closed the deal. It made for a perfect birthday for her and a perfect night for the children. We are all really, really excited.”
Cameron Moses said he didn’t want to talk about the election results until they are official, but he said he is happy with how the campaign has run, thanking both his team and supporters.
“It has been a year and a half of hard work,” Moses said. “I’m so very grateful and happy to be where I am.”
Moses said election night was pretty low key for him. He spent most of the day with his wife and kids.
“They have sacrificed so much for me during this time,” Moses said.
Meanwhile David Lane said he spent the day picking up all of his campaign signs that he had place around town.
“I’ve never been a fan of campaign signs but I know how important they are,” Lane said.
Land said he only place 65 signs, and all in yards of people he knows personally. He said he has spent a grand total of $67 on his campaign.
“It was a good clean campaign from all of the candidates,” Lane said. “There was no mudslinging… Everyone who ran was a winner and I have great respect for all the candidates.”
Mike Bonney had the fourth most votes as of Tuesday night with 4,466, followed by incumbent councilmember Gordon Groat with 4,123 votes and David Jaramillo with 2,418 votes.
Although results were being counted, Groat said he didn’t expect to see the results from Tuesday night change in the final tally.
“The people have spoken, and the people are always right,” Groat said.
Groat said being on the City Council, both here in Lake Havasu City and in Alberta, Canada has been a wonderful experience.
“Being able to serve has been an honor,” he said.
Jaramillo said he has learned a lot from campaigning for City Council and has gained a lot of respect for the current councilors through this process. He said there has been a lot of comradery amongst all the candidates during this election, and he is happy for those who appear to have been selected.
“The frontrunners have run a good campaign,” Jaramillo said. “They have put a lot of time and effort into it and it is showing. I thought I would do a little bit better, but the front runners did an excellent job to get where they are at.”
Mike Bonney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.