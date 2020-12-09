Calls to create a Constitutional sanctuary in response to covid-19 mitigation measures are starting to get some support from local elected officials.
Fresh off getting their proposed Resolution 1776 on a future Mohave County Board of Supervisors agenda on Monday, the newly formed group called Havasu Patriots were back at the Lake Havasu City Council meeting on Tuesday continuing to push for a Constitutional sanctuary city during the call to the public as they have for the past few months.
Previous calls have gone unanswered by the council, but this time they appear to have gained a sympathetic ear.
Councilmember Nancy Campbell, who was elected during the Aug. 4 primary election and officially took her seat on the council after the call to the public at the previous meeting in November, made a motion at the end of the meeting on Tuesday to discuss proclaiming Lake Havasu City as a Constitutional sanctuary city. Ultimately Campbell’s motion failed for lack of a second by another councilmember.
“Many of our citizens have spoken and I promised I would be the voice of the people, and that is what I am doing today,” Campbell said while making the motion. “Let’s continue discussing this matter with hopes we can do what is right by our people. Many Lake Havasu City voters agree government has too much overreach and believes this proclamation could be beneficial to them in the future. Let’s strengthen the desire to allow cities and states to govern independently, proving that Lake Havasu City is better equipped to manage themselves.”
Prior to Campbell’s motion, a total of 16 people spoke during the call to the public to urge the council to adopt Resolution 1776. One opposing letter was also submitted and read into the record that urged the council to reinstate the mask proclamation.
According to the resolution that the group has previously submitted to the City Council, they feel compelled to reaffirm their Constitutional rights in light of what they claim are violations of their 1st and 14th amendment right by various covid-19 mitigation measures that have been put in place since last spring. The resolution also states that the city would prohibit any law enforcement or regulatory agency in Arizona from using resources to enforce any executive order, law or treaty contrary to the Constitution.
Although councilmembers are not allowed to respond to comments made during the call to the public because those issues are not on the agenda, Mayor Cal Sheehy did address some of the claims and concerns brought up by the group at previous council meetings when introducing the call to the public on Tuesday.
“Over the past few months we have had a number of citizens address the council on items and provide some inaccurate information,” Sheehy said. “Lake Havasu City does not have a mask proclamation, however public health best practices encourages the use of masks when appropriate and the city encourages our citizens to educate themselves, follow best practices and take personal responsibility.”
Sheehy pointed out that council members have already taken the oath of office to uphold the Constitution.
“The City of Lake Havasu City has not closed any businesses — we have educated the citizens and the business community on the various executive orders issued by the Governor. The City is not discussing business closures, face mask requirements, or sanctuary city resolutions this evening — these items are not on the agenda.”
Many of the same people who have been speaking at City Council meetings in Havasu were also in Kingman on Monday to address the Mohave County Board of Supervisors during its call to the public. Following call to the public on Monday, District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius requested that Resolution 1776 be placed the agenda for the Board’s next meeting, which is scheduled for Dec. 21.
