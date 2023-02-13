Winter Blast will return for a 34th year this week at SARA Park, and dozens of campers are preparing for the event in the dunes south of Lake Havasu City.
By Monday, dozens of recreational vehicles had already found spots amid the rocky desert landscape off of State Route 95, less than three miles south of SARA Park. For some, the event represented a “must-see” attraction for visitors to the Havasu area. For others, Winter Blast was a spectacle to accompany their desert getaway.
“I’ve been here to see the fireworks four times in the past, and I’ve watched it twice from (the dunes south of Havasu),” said full-time traveler Bruce Retcliff, formerly of Michigan. “I camp here, close to the rodeo grounds … the event has some really good fireworks. I tell people to take the best fireworks show they’ve ever seen, times ten: That’s what it’s like.”
The annual February fireworks display is organized by the Western Pyrotechnic Association, and remains the only fireworks event to feature explosive fireworks that is legally permitted in Lake Havasu City. The event will feature more than 700 members of the pyrotechnic association, who will test and shoot their fireworks starting Wednesday in a spectacle visible throughout the city.
BJ Spohn, of Mesa, has attended the event with her husband for about 25 years. They stayed this week in their recreational vehicle in the dunes south of Havasu, accompanied by friends and close to the action.
“We like being away from the busy streets and crowds in Mesa this time of year,” Spohn said. “We’ve been traveling since our kids were little. And now that we’re retired, we just like to take off. We love the fireworks, and meeting all kinds of new people every year.”
The five-day event, which has long been held at the SARA Park rodeo grounds, often draws thousands of visitors and Havasu residents. But for some campers on the outskirts of Havasu, the event wasn’t their only reason for coming.
For 85-year-old Bobby Fuller, of Alabama, this week’s fireworks displays are something different. And that’s all they need to be.
“I’m a long ways away from home,” Fuller said. “Everyone here came from somewhere different. What brought you out here? Because it was something different from what you had. It’s change: And at 85 years old, I needed a change. Here is better than a lot of places. I’ll probably stay for the fireworks.”
