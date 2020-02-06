Options that will beef up security features at Lake Havasu City schools is the first agenda item at Monday’s work session of the Lake Havasu Unified School District’s governing board.
While no formal action will be taken at the meeting, board members will review plans and costs of construction projects that will strengthen defenses at campus points of entry. Expanded fencing at some schools may also be discussed.
For example, a design proposal was submitted in the fall by Phoenix-based Emc2 Architects for perimeter fencing at Lake Havasu High School that would further secure the campus. Emc2’s plan also proposed moving the high school’s main office to the streetside of the campus just off the Palo Verde-Kiowa intersection. A sketch introduced at the board’s October meeting showed how a new main office could be built in the area between the Performing Arts Center and the school’s cafeteria.
Another item on the agenda from Superintendent Diana Asseier concerns elementary school enrollments and programs. She expects the informational discussion to be brief.
“It’s a chance to talk about enrollment trends at the elementary schools and possible future discussions for how we place programs. For example, last year we relocated a Head Start classroom from Nautilus to Havasupai because of the need for space at Nautilus. This year, we may be moving another one to Havasupai,” she said.
The final item on Monday’s agenda speaks to benefit package recommendations for district employees. Superintendent Asseier and the district’s Business Services Director Mike Murray will address the board on the topic.
The 5 p.m. work session is at the district’s administration office, 2200 Havasupai Blvd.
