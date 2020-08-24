Normally, Monday morning would have brought students and faculty bustling back to the Mohave Community College campus to launch into the fall semester. But the first day of school was much quieter at MCC, as classes have evolved to navigate the pandemic safely.
But the empty campus didn’t deter Maria Ayon, dean of student and community engagement at Lake Havasu City’s MCC campus, from being excited to watch the semester unfurl.
“I miss our students,” Ayon said. “Students and faculty are what make a campus come alive. It’s a little bit odd, but I know that all of our students are out there with us virtually, and that makes me smile.”
Although numbers are down from last year, she still feels good about enrollment, too, “considering the situation we’re all in,” she said.
Across all of MCC’s campuses, 3,078 students are currently enrolled, compared to last year’s enrollment of 3,998 for the fall semester, Ayon said.
At Havasu’s campus, there are 975 students enrolled, according to Communications Director James Jarman’s latest count. That’s about a 19 percent drop from last year’s Havasu enrollment of nearly 1,200 students. Fear of the pandemic is partly to blame, Jarman said.
“Many MCC students juggle work, family and school, and with the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, many are deciding to hold off on their own education until they feel the virus is more under control,” Jarman said.
While campus-wide enrollment might be down, MCC’s nursing program in Havasu is up and continues to have high interest, even throughout the pandemic, Ayon said.
The nursing program in Havasu has 85 students currently enrolled, compared to last year’s 77. Ayon said the high level of interest in the nursing field can be attributed to the pandemic, but it’s one of MCC’s programs that has always had strong enrollment.
“It continues to thrive, even in this situation that we’re in,” she said. “It’s also because of the state-of-the-art equipment that we have in the nursing program.”
The college is also “very fortunate” to have all of their courses moving forward, even those that require labs for practical, hands-on learning — such as surgical technology or HVAC.
“We still have all of our courses good to go... those that you would think we’d want to take a step back from, we’re still providing those classes, and with a limited amount of students, of course, per lab time,” Ayon explained, adding that CDC guidelines are also always followed on campus.
As for faculty, they’re excited to be back and teaching, and they used the summer to make sure they were well-prepared to conduct classes virtually, Ayon said. Some are choosing to work in the classroom while others opted to stay home and teach.
Students are also experiencing a virtual “Welcome Back” week, with online events and videos they can participate in to help kick off the fall semester.
Ayon is also eager to start her “Tea with the Dean” series, where she’ll spend an hour on the first Tuesday of each month inviting students to join in a virtual gathering to ask questions, address concerns, and hear from the dean in a more personal setting — with a favorite tea beverage nearby, of course.
Even as the fall semester begins, plans are already being discussed for the school’s spring semester. Ayon said they’re in the process of looking at every option possible and figuring out what the next semester will look like as she continues to watch this one evolve.
