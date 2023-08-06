LAS VEGAS -- Last month, presidential hopeful and former President Donald Trump held a rally at Fervent Calvary Chapel in Las Vegas. Before that, the chapel hosted a “Make America Great Again” rally where Jim Marchant announced his run for Senate.

In November, Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, alongside former President Bill Clinton, spoke to the congregation at Second Baptist Church, and in September, then-GOP gubernatorial candidate and now-Gov. Joe Lombardo held a campaign event at Liberty Baptist Church.

0
0
0
0
3

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.