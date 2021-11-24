For the past nine years, Lake Havasu City residents Pam and Trevor Nelson have fostered children, providing them with a safe, structured and loving home.
Overall, they’ve taken in six kids, all from native tribes.
Fostering native children usually adds a level of complexity to the fostering and adopting process, thanks to the Indian Child Welfare Act.
The law was enacted in 1978 in response to an ongoing tribal crisis. Almost one-third of children were being removed from tribal homes by state child welfare and private adoption agencies.
Even when capable relatives were able to take in the children, 85% of these removals resulted in placements outside of the children’s extended families and tribes — the remnants of a time when many states would intentionally place native children with white families or boarding schools, cutting them off culturally.
The ICWA requires any native children that need out-of-home foster care to be placed with a member of their extended family, a foster home licensed, approved or specified by the child’s tribe, native foster parents, or an institution approved by the tribe.
But the Bureau of Indian Affairs created a list of three factors that can constitute good cause not to follow these placement preferences — The request of the biological parents or the child when the child is of sufficient age, the extraordinary physical or emotional needs of the child as established by testimony of qualified expert witnesses, or the unavailability of suitable homes that meet the preference criteria.
Arizona Department of Child Safety makes “diligent efforts to work with families and tribes” when dealing with native foster care cases, and provides services that “ensure the health and safety of American Indian children while protecting their cultural heritage to the greatest extent possible.”
Pam was able to get an emergency placement that was expedited for her in order to take in kids in need.
At the beginning of the Nelsons’ fostering journey, Pam remembers a little boy who walked into her classroom. She was a special needs teacher in Havasu.
“I just felt like an instant connection to him,” Pam recalled. “He went into foster care, and we asked if we could have him, and we got him that day.”
Another moment that sticks out in her mind happened after two “big kids,” a foster brother and sister, were court-ordered to return home.
“A year and a half later they called and said, ‘Can we come home?’” Pam said. “So they’re with us now, but they’re not fosters. One is getting her GED and one is in high school.”
Pam also started fostering their little baby cousin, straight from the nursery at the hospital — a beautiful baby girl who’s nearing her second birthday now.
“We want to adopt her, but we don’t know how that’s going to go,” Pam said.
Fostering comes with its highs and lows, like anything else, Pam added.
“It’s rewarding,” Pam said. “It’s discouraging. You can get a bad kid, or you can get a good kid, but we’ve had nothing but good kids.”
Pam offered some advice for new foster parents or those considering the process. She suggests doing counseling with the kids, “whether they need it or not.”
“You just pick your battles with them,” Pam said. “They all come broken, but you just pick your battles, be consistent and don’t let them rattle you, because they love to rattle you. They love to get you upset. Once they’ve figured out that’s not working, they kind of fall in place. I just treated them like I treated my kids. The expectations are the same.”
