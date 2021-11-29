A Canadian man is free from custody this week after his arrest Nov. 20 on felony narcotics charges. According to the Kingman Police Department, the suspect was found in possession of more than 930 pounds of cocaine.
The suspect, who has not been identified by law enforcement, was arrested during a traffic stop after a police K9 allegedly alerted officers to the presence of illegal drugs in the trailer of his commercial vehicle. According to police officials, the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team participated in a search of the vehicle, alongside investigators from the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Initiative and an Arizona Criminal Justice Commission task force.
Investigators allegedly discovered 932.8 pounds of cocaine within the vehicle’s trailer, with an estimated street value of more than $22 million.
The 52-year-old suspect was released from custody pending further investigation in the case, according to the Kingman Police Department.
The case bears similarities to a previous arrest by Mohave County narcotics investigators, which was ultimately dismissed by prosecutors last November.
In that case, Canadian residents Samatar Ahmed, 36, and Beyan Beyan, 30, were arrested Feb. 20, 2020, in possession of almost 600 pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine. Their arrests also took place during a traffic stop on I-40, after a law enforcement K9 alerted investigators to the presence of narcotics in their tractor-trailer.
As with recent suspect, Beyan and Ahmed were also released on their own recognizance after their initial arrest.
Under the conditions of Beyan’s and Ahmed’s release from custody, they were ordered to remain in the state of Arizona. They would have been permitted to leave the state of Arizona if they paid $10,000 bond each, and may have been allowed to return to Canada if they payed $75,000 each.
Last November, all charges were ultimately dismissed against Beyan and Ahmed, when it was learned by attorneys that information in the case had been – whether intentionally or by accident – witheld from the court by Bullhead City investigators involved in the case.
The details and stipulations relating to the release of this week’s suspect were unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.