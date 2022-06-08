Learn more about the candidates for Lake Havasu City Council, State Representative in Legislative District 30, and US House of Representatives in Congressional District 9 at a special candidate forum on Wednesday, June 29, 6 – 8 p.m. at the Lake Havasu High School Performing Arts Center. The PAC is located at 2675 S. Palo Verde Avenue.
The forum is a partnership between the Today’s News-Herald, KNTR Talk Radio 106.7 and the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce. The program will be aired live on KNTR and live-streamed by Havasu Online TV on the Today’s News-Herald Facebook page.
There is no charge to attend the forum and it is open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Candidate’s names must appear on the Primary Election ballot and they must appear in person to participate. Candidates for any of the primary races may meet and greet the public in the lobby and/or distribute campaign literature before and after the program (5:30 to 6 p.m., and until 8:30 p.m. following the program).
Questions for the candidates will be posed by an editor of the Today’s News-Herald and the program will be emceed by KNTR Radio staff. Chamber staff will serve as timers. All questions and answers will be timed to accommodate the evening’s schedule and the live radio program.
Questions will not be taken from the audience. The public is welcome to submit questions by Tuesday, June 21 to: elections@havasunews.com.
For more information call Lisa Krueger at 928-855-4115 or email her at lisak@havasuchamber.com.
