Sandra Dowling toyed with the idea of running for Congress this election cycle but ultimately made the decision not to. Then three things happened over the course of a few days that changed her mind.
Dowling is one of three candidates running against current House Representative, Paul Gosar, in the newly created Congressional District 9. Dowling lives in Litchfield Park, a town 20 miles west of Phoenix and has been involved with Arizona Republican politics for over four decades.
“I have been active in the Republican Party since 1981 here in Maricopa County,” Dowling explained. “I think I have done just about everything there is to do in the Republican Party.”
Dowling started by working as a precinct committee member and worked her way up to being elected as the Maricopa County School Superintendent in 1989. Dowling, who has multiple degrees in education, held the office until 2008.
It was during this time coming up in the Republican Party that Dowling met and worked with former state Representative Nancy Wessel, who Dowling says was a mentor to her.
“She (Wessel) taught me a lot about grass roots politics but also making sure to always do the right thing,” Dowling said. “I have always tried to follow her example.”
Currently, Dowling says she is the District Chairman for Legislative District 13 and chair for the West Valley Republicans. As a leader in local politics, Dowling says she invited Gosar to speak at a West Valley Republicans meeting to help introduce him to new voters in the new district.
Dowling says Gosar gave “a very good presentation” and she agreed with some of the comments he made. But after the meeting, Dowling says Gosar went on to do three things that ultimately convinced her she needed to run against him.
The first thing was Gosar’s involvement with far right political commentator Nick Fuentes. Fuentes, who has been labeled as a white nationalist by the Southern Poverty Law Center, has spoken out against Israel and made anti-sematic comments in the past.
Dowling says she was confused as to why Gosar would associate with Fuentes after telling her and others at the meeting that he supported the state of Israel.
“You can’t tell us one thing and then do another,” Dowling said.
The next thing Gosar did that greatly concerned Dowling was vote against a March 2 House resolution in support of Ukraine. Dowling says her husband’s family is Ukrainian but what really irked her about Gosar’s vote was that everyone she knew in her community was firmly in support of Ukraine’s fight for independence
“My husband said ‘wait a minute he is supposed to represent us. Everybody we know is in support of Ukraine, why wouldn’t he do that (vote to aid Ukraine),’” Dowling said.
The final act by Gosar that convinced Dowling she needed to run was his March 3 nay vote on the House bill that would expand healthcare for soldiers exposed to burn pits in the Middle East, Honoring our PACT Act of 2022. Dowling’s youngest son, Kyle, was a Marine who served two tours in the Middle East and passed away in March 2020 at 36.
Dowling says it was months after Kyle’s death that the family learned he had been exposed to burn pits which contributed to his death.
“It was pretty hard that night to just even sleep,” Dowling explained. “I got up the next morning and said this can’t go on. We have got to have a representative in Congress who represents our district and we have to have one who understands what the people of this district want.”
Dowling says she heard that Gosar explained his no vote by saying Democrats had stuffed the bill with pork, but for Dowling that didn’t excuse the resulting lack of support for veterans.
“I firmly believe that when you are a representative you are there to represent the people and sometimes that means you don’t always vote your own personal beliefs and ideas,” Dowling said. “You have to be out there, you have to be in touch and you have to know what the people want.”
Along with veteran affairs and issues, Dowling says she also wants to focus on Social Security and healthcare if she is elected to office.
“I really honestly and truly believe that we cannot do enough to repay the veterans for the sacrifices they and their families have made,” Dowling said. “I have every intention of following through and making sure…we have to do what it takes in order to show our appreciation and gratitude.”
Dowling says she may have started her campaign late but she has personal motivation that helped her collect over 2,000 signatures in a week.
“My son was an ideologue and a fighter but he always did what he thought was right and did it with a 110 percent effort,” Dowling said. “So anything less on my part would be a disservice to him.”
