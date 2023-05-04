Canon Medical Systems has delivered a first-of-its-kind MRI machine to Lake Havasu City, and Arizona Coast Radiology hopes to have it up and running by the end of the month.
The Fortian 1.5 Tesla MRI arrived at Arizona Coast Radiology on Thursday, where a crane was used to get the unit off the truck and into the building. MRI Regional Business Manager Josh Hudelson with Canon Medical Systems said this is the very first Fortian MRI that Canon has distributed, with the second scheduled installation set for Moab, Utah in October.
“The fact that Havasu is the first in the nation to get this type of machine is really great,” said Michael Harris, the Imaging Director at Arizona Coast Radiology.
Hudelson said the Fortian makes use of a new type of magnet that gives it some distinct advantages over the rest of the market.
“It is the quietest system on the market, throughout all vendors,” Hudelson said. “It has a 71 centimeter board. So for claustrophobic patients, that is important. In terms in Havasu, we think it will have the fastest scan times to provide the quickest exams. It will also have the newest software in the county.”
Hudelson said the machines are about 1/3rd quieter than the typical MRI machine.
Harris said the goal is to have the new machine up and running in about two weeks and, after some training, Arizona Coast Radiology hopes to start providing scans for patients by the end of the third week.
Harris said the Fortian MRI is one of several new machines the medical office has purchased from Canon recently – including new CT, ultrasound, and X-ray machines. He said Dr. Jack Dunn has invested about $2 million in the upgrades – including construction and installation costs.
Harris said the ultimate goal is to provide Havasu with access to state of the art equipment at a lower cost.
