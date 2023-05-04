Fortian MRI at Arizona Coast Radiology

A crane delivers first-ever Canon Fortian 1.5 Tesla MRI machine to Arizona Coast Radiology in Lake Havasu City on Thursday. The Fortian uses a brand new type of magnet that, according to Canon Medical Systems’ MRI Regional Business Manager, will provide a quieter scan with a little larger opening for the patient than the typical MRI.

 Submitted photo

Canon Medical Systems has delivered a first-of-its-kind MRI machine to Lake Havasu City, and Arizona Coast Radiology hopes to have it up and running by the end of the month.

The Fortian 1.5 Tesla MRI arrived at Arizona Coast Radiology on Thursday, where a crane was used to get the unit off the truck and into the building. MRI Regional Business Manager Josh Hudelson with Canon Medical Systems said this is the very first Fortian MRI that Canon has distributed, with the second scheduled installation set for Moab, Utah in October.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.