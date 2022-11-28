Supervisor Hildy Angius

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors has approved the canvass of this year’s general election, after a week of delay in protest of perceived flaws in the election processes of Arizona’s largest county.

Supervisors approved this year’s canvass by unanimous decision, although two supervisors stated that they did so under duress at a special meeting that took place Monday in Kingman.

