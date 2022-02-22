Cruise by the Lake Havasu City Museum of History on Saturday to check out some classic cars and visit the museum’s veteran-themed featured exhibit.
The museum is hosting the War Comes Home Car Cruise in its parking lot from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Interim Director Jillian Usher said the museum will reserve 25 to 30 parking spaces for classic cars to be displayed. Kristen Kruegel, co-owner of Crash! Customs which is helping to organize the event, said she expects the available spots to fill up with show cars.
“There will be cars coming in on a first-come-first-served basis, and we are just going to do a casual gathering,” Kruegel said. “It will just focus a little bit on some Havasu pride.”
Usher credited Donn Haedtke, Treasurer of the museum’s board of directors, with coming up with the idea as a way to compliment the “War Comes Home,” a traveling exhibit that has been on display since January and will stay through March 12.
“I worked with Kristen and pulled it together to create something that would bring people down who are interested in vehicles, and also have the museum open to get them in the space,” Usher said. “It will also show something visual from Highway 95 so that people passing by see something going on outside the museum and it entices them to come down.”
The traveling portion of the exhibit was created by Exhibit Envoy and California Humanities, based on the collection from Center for American War Letters. According to the description, it offers insight into the thoughts and emotions of veterans and their families upon their homecoming, and reveal how a war can shape a life, family and community. It includes excerpts from letters written by service members in all branches of the military and their family members. The accompanying audio tour includes readings of each of the letters in full.
The Lake Havasu City Museum of History reserved the traveling exhibit back in 2019, and engaged with local veterans to expand on the traveling exhibit when it finally arrived with contributions from local veterans and their families.
Local additions include mannequins dressed in a wide variety of military uniforms from the personal collection of Havasu residents and military veterans Todd Baldwin and Susan Johnson – along with profiles and artifacts from the soldiers who wore those exact, or similar uniforms. Flags are on display from every branch of the U.S. military – including the Space Force – and several other flags representing various wars through the years. The display also includes letters, artifacts, and photographs of veterans who volunteer at the museum, or museum volunteer’s family members who served.
Kruegel said they weren’t aware of the veteran-centric exhibit at the museum, but jumped at the chance when approached by Usher about potentially helping to organize a car show.
“We thought it seemed like a good thing to get behind,” she said. “I know a lot of the people that have classic cars are veterans, so there is definitely that connection. But just in general a lot of the other events in town to support the troops, like the Troop Box Convoy, and that is always solidly supported by the car folks.”
Usher said she hopes the cruise will encourage people who otherwise may not have known about the exhibit to stop by the museum.
“We just thought it was a really good paring, especially right now with the kind of traffic we have in town with the snowbirds,” she said. “It all just kind of made sense to get those people into our museum.”
Although this will be the first time the museum has hosted a car cruise, Usher said if it goes well it could become an annual event.
“If this is something that is popular, and the community seems to respond well to, I would love to do it again,” Usher said. “I think that it is something that is general enough – it doesn’t have to just be a veteran exhibit. So if we make this an annual thing maybe we could get community members down who would not normally come to a museum.”
The car cruise is a free event, and admission to the museum is by donation only. Usher said the museum will also be holding a 50/50 raffle to benefit the museum on Saturday. The museum is located at 320 London Bridge Road.
Each Saturday the museum also hosts various classes and programs for kids. This Saturday the museum will help kids write a postcard to an active service member.
“We wanted to do something that would go really well with the event,” Usher said. “We have been wanting to teach kids how to write post cards – how to formally write their address and how to put a stamp on a postcard. It just worked out that we can actually send them to an active service member. So we will have kids write them out and put them in a mailbox so they can ‘mail their postcard.’ Then we will send them to the appropriate programs.”
