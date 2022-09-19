The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled next week to discuss a possible liquor license for a returning Havasu Heights hot rod show, to the benefit of one Lake Havasu City charitable organization.
The third annual Rods Riverbound car show is expected to take place Nov. 19 on Heights Boulevard, and organizers are paving the road to this year’s event through county permitting. The event is expected to feature free breakfast and lunch, sponsored by local business APX West, with raffles to accommodate the event’s hot rod competition. Havasu nonprofit organization, Only Orchids, is expected to receive 100% of this year’s proceeds from the event, which is now being organized by Riverbound Storage Management in Havasu Heights. Only Orchids was founded in 2016 by local business leaders including Lake Havasu City Councilman Cameron Moses; and has since hosted fundraisers to support the Lake Havasu Unified School District, K-12, and to provide discounted Thanksgiving meals to Havasu residents in need.
