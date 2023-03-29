The Clothes Closet will be hosting its bi-annual Care Fair that offers a variety of services to anyone who needs them on Saturday.
“We do it twice every year – before the weather gets really hot, and before the weather gets really cold – so that people can change their clothes out,” said Clothes Closet President Christine Watson-Buntemeyer.
In addition to free clothes, the fair will also offer a hot meal, showers, haircuts, help applying for state medical insurance, information about medication assisted treatment for opiod use disorder, pregnancy care and more. There will be a person there to give lessons about how to dress for a job interview, and help preparing a resume. The Havasu Pediatric and Family Center Mobile Care will also be there to provide some medical services, and Catholic Charities will also be offering a variety of services.
Watson-Buntemeyer encourages anyone in need of any of those services to come by.
“It’s for anyone that needs a little help and a hand up,” she said. “Please come down.”
The Care Fair will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the new Havasu Hope building, located at 1968 Mesquite Avenue. For more information contact Christine Watson-Buntemeyer at 928-505-0451 or Cindy Keasey at 928-230-3113.
