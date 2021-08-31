A longtime Knight hung up her armor this week.
Cali George, who has worked for the Lake Havasu Unified School District for 25 years in the career center at the high school worked her last shift on Monday.
In a Facebook post announcing her retirement the district highlighted George’s commitment to helping students continue their education beyond LHUSD.
“(George’s) favorite memory is from the 90s when LHHS seniors first earned over $1 million in scholarships for continuing their education after graduation,” the post says. “The Career Center now helps LHHS seniors earn over $5.4 million in scholarships annually. George has many plans for her retirement, including caring for her family members and working on her home business.”
The comments on the district’s post show just how much of an impact George had on the community.
“Cali, if it weren’t for you, many of the graduates at LHHS would never have been matched up with scholarships that helped them on their way. Thank you, sweet lady,” Tuller Merrifield commented.
