Thanksgiving typically is the busiest day in American kitchens. It’s also potentially one of the most dangerous for cooking fires.

“According to the National Fire Prevention Association, Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, with more than three times the daily average for incidents,” the Bullhead City Fire Department’s Community Risk Reduction Division said in a reminder for Tri-state residents to exercise additional care during the holiday season. “Unattended cooking was by far the leading contributing factor to these fires.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.