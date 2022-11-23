Thanksgiving typically is the busiest day in American kitchens. It’s also potentially one of the most dangerous for cooking fires.
“According to the National Fire Prevention Association, Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, with more than three times the daily average for incidents,” the Bullhead City Fire Department’s Community Risk Reduction Division said in a reminder for Tri-state residents to exercise additional care during the holiday season. “Unattended cooking was by far the leading contributing factor to these fires.”
Thanksgiving gatherings often involve a hub of household activities — including preparing the holiday feast.
Sometimes, there are too many things going on at once, diverting attention from where it should be directed.
Cooking causes half of all reported home fires and more than two of every five home fire injuries, the NFPA said in its annual Thanksgiving advisory. It is the second-leading cause of home fire deaths.
Heating equipment is the No. 1 cause of home fire deaths but cooking is the top cause of all home fires and is the leading cause of injuries in the home, the NFPA said. The NFPA and other fire safety organizations offer the following tips and recommendations for cooking safely at Thanksgiving and any other times of the year:
• Make your cooking area safe: Move things that can burn away from the stove. Many items used during the process of food preparation actually add to the risk, such as oven mitts, towels, wooden utensils, plastic storage containers and food packaging.
Turn put handles inward toward the back of the stove so they are less likely to be bumped.
In addition to fire risks, stovetop cooking contributes to a large number of household injuries caused by spills and accidental contact with hot equipment.
The NFPA recommends a three-foot safety zone around all cooking areas.
• Watch what you’re cooking: Use a timer when roasting a turkey or when baking pies, casseroles or other items that won’t have continuous supervision. Check on the oven frequently. Make sure all electric cords from nearby appliances are clear of the cooking area.
• Cook smart: Reduce the risk of a fire by keeping clothing away from the burners.
Wear short sleeves or roll up long sleeves to keep them clear of any ignition source. Use potholders and oven mitts to handle hot cookware. Don’t lean over burners.
• Stay awake, alert and be ready to react: Turn off the burner if you see smoke or if the grease starts to boil in the pan. Keep a large pan lid or baking sheet handy if you need to smother a pan fire quickly.
Do not use water to extinguish a grease fire; the water expands and splatters, increasing the risk of injury.
Remain in the kitchen while preparing stovetop items to prevent boil-overs and to provide early detection of potential dangers.
• Make sure the home has working smoke alarms.
Test the units regularly — the Bullhead City Fire Department recommends testing each household alarm on the first of every month — and change the batteries if needed.
Defective smoke alarms, including those that have exceeded their expected length of usefulness, should be replaced.
NFPA also recommends having a working all-purpose fire extinguisher near the kitchen.
It’s also good practice to have everyone in the household — including visitors who may not be familiar with the layout — made aware of an exit plan in the event of a fire.
In addition to increased fire risks, Thanksgiving also may put pets at greater risk for injury, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Pets also are potential fire victims but great dangers come from the food-preparation and dining activities associated with the holiday.
“If you decide to feed your pet a small bite of turkey, make sure it’s boneless and well-cooked,” the ASPCA said. “Don’t offer raw or undercooked turkey, which may contain salmonella bacteria. Do not give your pet the leftover carcass — the bones can be problematic for the digestive tract.”
ASPCA also advises residents against giving pets access to raw yeast bread dough.
“When a dog or cat ingests raw bread dough, the yeast continues to convert the sugars in the dough to carbon dioxide gas and alcohol,” the agency said. “This can result in bloated drunken pets, which could become a lift-threatening emergency, requiring hospitalization.”
And resist the temptation to pamper “moochers” by giving them foods they shouldn’t have.
“While your family enjoys a special meal, give your cat and dog a small feast of their own,” ASPCA said, recommending made-for-pet treats and chew toys. “A few small boneless pieces of turkey, a taste of mashed potato or even a lick of pumpkin pie shouldn’t pose a problem. However, don’t allow your pets to overindulge, as they could wind up with a case of stomach upset, diarrhea or even worse. It’s best to keep pets on their regular diets during the holidays.”
