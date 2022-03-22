The Mohave County Fair is home to livestock and competitions, produce and pride among county residents each year. But there are things that many Arizona counties can’t grow themselves – including a 60-foot-tall gondola wheel, haunted houses, mirror mazes and the classic Tilt-A-Whirl, to name a few.
Rural Mohave County is expected to import its carnival attractions from Central Arizona this September, as it has in years past. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved the renewal of a longstanding contract with Mesa-based Brown Amusements for this year’s Mohave County Fair.
Brown Amusements co-owner Sherry Brown was arranging to provide carnival attractions for the Yuma County Fair on Monday, and was unaware the contract had been accepted by Mohave County supervisors prior to a conversation with Today’s News-Herald this week.
“We’ve worked with the Mohave County Fair for a number of years,” Brown said. “We love it there. We bring the carnival in, and provide rides, games and carnival food. The people of Mohave County are really great at supporting us.”
Mohave County parks officials are expected to manage the fair for the first time this fall, after about 35 years of management by the Mohave County Fair Association. The Fair Association managed the county’s fairgrounds in Kingman until Jan. 1, after a decision by the county’s governing board to end the Association’s lease over the facility.
According to Mohave County records, the contract approved this week with Brown’s amusements will earn the county an estimated $55,000 for rides, concession and sponsorship at the event.
And Brown says Mohave County is only one of as many as 10 Arizona counties who request her services throughout the year.
“This is what we know, and we’re good at it,” Brown said. “We bring fun to towns that don’t have carnival rides or things like that.”
Brown’s Amusements is expected to provide rest areas on the fair’s midway this year, as well as shade tents, benches and rubber matting to cover facility electrical wires. The company is also expected to provide its own electricity for its operations at the county fair.
The company is also expected to have five teams of staff at the fair to ensure that the event remains safe for all comers. Those teams will oversee rides, electrical systems and mechanical upkeep, while office staff remain on-hand to aid with any other issues that may arise.
Mohave County’s contract with Brown’s Amusements was approved at a meeting of Mohave County’s governing board on Monday in Kingman. The item was listed under the county’s “Consent Agenda,” and was passed without prior discussion.
The Mohave County Fair is scheduled to begin on Sept. 8, at the Mohave County Fairgrounds.
