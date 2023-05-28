Carried on through generations: Fort Mojave Youth Dance Group performs at museum

James Cuero led a demonstration of the hand game of Peon, an ancient campfire guessing game traditionally played by teams of 4 men against 4 men and 4 women against 4 women.

 DK McDonald/River City Newspapers

BULLHEAD CITY — Traditional song and dance of the Mojave stepped into the spotlight Thursday at the Colorado River Museum.

“Tonight’s program shows a wide range of what we do, of what we try to teach our children, in hopes they will carry it on and teach their children,” said Jolita Ameelyenah, co-coordinator of the Fort Mojave Youth Dance Group. “My father was a head bird singer, so he taught all of us kids — the females to dance and my brothers to sing.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.