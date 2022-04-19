A Lake Havasu City man is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court this week, as he awaits trial on charges of second-degree murder.
Carter Beckwith, 19, was charged with the offense last July, after a shooting incident at an Alpine Drive house party that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Daemon Petetan. Beckwith’s attorney, Kingman-based Jaimye Ashley, has argued in recent months that Beckwith’s rights were violated when he was taken into custody by Parker Police officers in July.
According to initial police reports, Beckwith engaged in a confrontation with Petetan at the scene in the early morning of July 10. Police say Beckwith shot the victim during that confrontation before fleeing the scene.
Lake Havasu City Police investigators searched for Beckwith that morning, and authorities say Beckwith may have been attempting to flee to California as the Lake Havasu City Police Department requested assistance from surrounding law enforcement agencies.
Beckwith was ultimately found asleep in his vehicle, in Parker, hours later. According to the police report, Beckwith was found in possession of two firearms - including the alleged murder weapon - which were previously reported stolen.
Ashley has since argued that Beckwith’s arrest was unlawful, and filed a motion in October to suppress evidence against her client. According to Ashley, Beckwith was wanted only for questioning in the case, and Parker Police officers exceeded their constitutional authority when they arrested Beckwith at gunpoint in July.
Also according to Ashley, police searched Beckwith’s vehicle and seized his property without a warrant to do so, and obtained a warrant only after the search had taken place.
In late February, the court denied Ashley’s motion to suppress the evidence against her client.
Beckwith is now scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court on April 21 for a status conference in his case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.