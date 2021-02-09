After six years, the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board has closed its review in a case involving La Paz County Sheriff William Ponce.
The agency, also known as AZPOST, is tasked with establishing standards for Arizona officers of the peace, and may render possible punitive action against officers who allegedly violate those standards. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams and Arizona Department of Corrections Director David Shinn are among AZPOST’s 12-member board of directors. Last month, the board reviewed a 2015 case against Ponce, which allegedly took place when Ponce was Chief of Police for the Colorado River Indian Tribes.
“It wasn’t reported immediately,” said AZPOST Executive Director Matt Giordano this week. “We worked with CRIT, and then the Bureau of Indian Affairs. That’s why it took this long. But there is no statute of limitations.”
During AZPOST’s Jan. 20 board meeting, officials presented board members with details of the case, which alleged that Ponce may have engaged in sexual activity with a woman while on duty. Ponce, a Parker native, previously served as Quartzsite’s chief of police, after his departure from the Colorado River Indian Tribes Police Department. The accusations against Ponce were detailed in a 2015 internal affairs investigation conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Ponce objected to the accusations in 2015, according to a story by ABC Family this week. Although Ponce admitted to meeting with the woman twice while on duty, he denied having sex with her, ABC Family reported. Ponce was elected as La Paz County Sheriff in November, after defeating five other candidates for the position.
Last month, the board chose to take no action in Ponce’s case. And according to Giordano, Ponce’s case will not come under further review by AZPOST’s board of directors.
Ponce said in an interview this week that he is ready to continue his career in law enforcement, which has spanned more than 20 years.
“I’m glad this has been put to rest, and I can finally move on,” Ponce said in a Tuesday interview with Today’s News-Herald. “I just want to serve the people of La Paz County, as I was elected to do. I will do the best I can for the citizens of La Paz County, and provide the best service I can as their law enforcement leader.”
