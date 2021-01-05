Mohave County continues to set new high marks for positive covid cases within the county as the number of new infections climbed above 1,600 last week — more than 3.5 times the cases totals reported during the height of the summer spike.
Those additional cases continue to strain local hospitals and their staff.
Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley told the Board of Supervisors that the situation in local hospitals changes daily and sometimes hourly. But the four hospitals in the county averaged a combined 100 visits to their emergency departments by covid-positive patients. She said ventilator usage in hospitals more doubled last week compared to the week prior while bed availability reached all time lows.
“As in recent weeks, Mohave County hospitals continue to face increasing covid burden resulting in heavy demands on hospital resources and staff, reflecting the growing nursing staff shortage nationwide that has resulted in diversions from hospitals within the Phoenix area as well as California and many other areas throughout the U.S.,” Burley said. “A local staffing shortage may not be readily overcome by outside resources, leaving Mohave County hospitals unable to meet demands in the near future.”
Without naming the hospital, Burley said last week one of the hospitals in the county was on caution diversion status due to ICU capacity, two were on contingency standards of care, and three hospitals were reporting staffing shortages.
Havasu Regional Medical Center Corey Santoriello said the local hospital is seeing its patient to nurse ratio increase, and has responded by putting a temporary hold on all elective procedures while re-allocating staff from those areas to assist with the influx of covid patients.
“The staffing shortages occurring across the nation continue to impact us here locally,” Santoriello said. “We have been actively recruiting, hiring, and training new staff to meet our patient care needs.”
Burley noted that additional money for hires offered by the state and county have had a limited impact.
“Unfortunately, money doesn’t buy people graduating more quickly from nursing schools with experience to address some of these ICU cases and more severe cases,” Burley said. “Part of it is really just fewer people to do the work.”
Covid cases have been on the rise since late October with more than 1,000 new cases reported each week since the start of December. The county has reported a record 1,612 cases last week, which is roughly a 15% increase from the 1,349 cases reported the week of Dec. 19.
“The number of cases are increasing and higher than ever in all age groups - including under 20s,” Burley said.
Burley told the Board of Supervisors that there were 47 covid deaths in the county during December, after 35 covid deaths were reported in November. She noted that those are both among the highest death totals the county has seen so far, though still below the 87 deaths reported in July during the summer peak.
Burley credited improving therapeutics and treatments as more is learned about the virus for keeping the death count lower than it was during the summer.
“That is truly a benefit,” Burley said. “I just want to point out that is still a lot of lives lost.”
On Tuesday, Mohave County reported an additional 129 cases and seven more deaths. One of the deaths was an 80 to 89 year old in Lake Havasu City. Havasu also accounted for 34 of the new cases reported to bring the city’s total to 3,839 cases since the start of the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.