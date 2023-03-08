Mohave County Attorney Matt Smith is taking a personal interest in the case of a 14-year-old juvenile probationer, who Utah authorities say was kidnapped from the Kingman area and taken more to the home of a convicted Utah sex offender.
The victim was rescued in late January - and was herself taken into custody pending possible charges related to leaving the state while under probation. But according to statements this week by Mohave County Office Specialist Cara Engstrom, prosecutors have not yet filed charges against the victim, and the case has now come under review.
According to the Utah Department of Corrections, West Valley City resident Jordan Sorensen, 26, may have met the victim through a social media app. Investigators believe Sorensen learned the victim’s address through social media conversations, and traveled more than 500 miles from his home to the city of Kingman to meet her. Utah authorities say Sorensen cut off the victim’s probation ankle monitor against her wishes, and coerced her into traveling with him to Utah.
Mohave County probation officials were alerted to the removal of the victim’s ankle monitor, and relied on surveillance from businesses along Sorensen’s route to identify the vehicle in which the victim was traveling. Officials were able to identify Sorensen as the driver, and license plate information ultimately informed authorities as to Sorensen’s address.
Probation officials collaborated with Utah investigators to locate the victim, who was found in Sorensen’s basement on Jan. 31. According to Utah authorities, the victim may have been sexually assaulted multiple times before her rescue.
After the victim was taken into custody, she was extradited to Mohave County in early February.
Because of the victim’s juvenile status, Mohave County officials have been legally unable to provide additional details in the case.
According to the Utah Attorney General’s Office, Sorensen was aware that the victim was a juvenile, and that she was under probation in Mohave County. Sorensen was previously convicted in 2020 on charges of aggravated sexual extortion and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, in a case that took place in Wyoming.
Utah officials said in a January probable cause statement that the victim has no knowledge that Sorensen intended to travel to Kingman to visit her, or that he intended to take her with him to his home in Utah. According to that statement, Sorensen coerced the victim into traveling with him, indicating that if she did not, “bad things would happen.”
As of this week, Sorensen remained in custody at Salt Lake County Jail without bond, on charges including violation of his sex offender probation, aggravated sexual extortion of a child and aggravated kidnapping.
