Mohave County Attorney Matt Smith is taking a personal interest in the case of a 14-year-old juvenile probationer, who Utah authorities say was kidnapped from the Kingman area and taken more to the home of a convicted Utah sex offender.

The victim was rescued in late January - and was herself taken into custody pending possible charges related to leaving the state while under probation. But according to statements this week by Mohave County Office Specialist Cara Engstrom, prosecutors have not yet filed charges against the victim, and the case has now come under review.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.