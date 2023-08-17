A small central Kansas police department is facing a firestorm of criticism after it raided the offices of a local newspaper and the home of its publisher and owner. The Marion County Record said in its own published reports that police raided the newspaper's office on Friday, seizing the newspaper's computers, phones and file server and the personal cellphones of staff, based on a search warrant investigating alleged identity theft. Police simultaneously raided the home of Eric Meyer, the newspaper's publisher and owner, seizing computers, his cellphone and the home's internet router. Meyer said the newspaper plans to sue the department, calling the raid an unconstitutional violation of the First Amendment's protection of a free press.