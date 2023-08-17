Casey Haaker has associated with the Lake Havasu office of Coldwell Banker Realty as an affiliate agent. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business and human resources. In addition to working with a nonprofit economic development group in La Paz County, he volunteers with Parker Rotary. “I decided to affiliate with Coldwell Banker because the brokerage is very friendly and seemed like a good fit for me,” said Haaker.
