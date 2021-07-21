Chemehuevi tribal officials announced Monday that the Havasu Landing casino will be closed until Friday at the earliest, as tribal workers employ new safety policies against the possible spread of the coronavirus.
The tribal ferry, which transports guests almost hourly from Lake Havasu City to Havasu Landing, remained in use this week, but signs were posted at the Bridgewater Channel ferry docks to inform guests of this week’s closure. Tribal officials posted an announcement on Monday, which said the casino will resume operations on July 23, at the earliest.
The tribe’s Hotel and Casino Board of Directors has mandated that all Havasu Landing employees test negative for the coronavirus before returning to work, and will have their body temperatures monitored prior to each shift.
The Havasu Landing Hotel and Casino may only be a 20-minute ferry ride away for Havasu residents, but it is a remote location for visitors who would travel to the Chemehuevi reservation by land. Many of the hotel’s guests arrive by way of Havasu, which could pose a safety risk this summer as Delta variant cases continue to rise throughout Arizona.
Earlier this month, Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley announced that despite being home to less than 3% of Arizona’s population, Mohave County had become home to about 25% of the state’s confirmed Delta variant patients.
According to Burley, the Delta variant could be about 60% more transmissible than the strain of the coronavirus which prompted statewide mandatory business shutdowns last year. The Delta variant is expected to become the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S. this summer.
When the casino reopens, guests will be required to wear masks at all times and hours of operation will now be limited at the tribal casino.
Next week, the casino will remain open Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. The casino will remain closed Mondays and Tuesdays, with the exception of holiday weekends.
