Aquarius Casino Resort Edgewater Casino Resort in Laughlin handed out hot jackpots throughout the month of March. Aquarius Casino Resort awarded $4.2 million to lucky winners, while Edgewater Casino Resort gave out $1.03 million — its largest payout to date. In total, both handed out $5.3 million – the highest in hand pays for both of Golden Entertainment, Inc.’s Laughlin properties to date.
