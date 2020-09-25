A cat dropped off at the Western Arizona Humane Society traveled thousands of miles to get there. And now he’s about to return home.
The man who dropped off the cat didn’t offer up much information to shelter volunteers.
When he left, volunteers learned that the cat was implanted with a microchip, identifying it as the property of the Greater Huntsville Humane Society, in Alabama.
According to workers, the man was a former Alabama animal shelter volunteer who may have had underlying mental health issues. He allegedly absconded with the cat earlier this month and fled across the country to Arizona, according to Huntsville Animal Society officials. After a considerable undertaking by both humane societies, the cat will be returning home this weekend.
According to Greater Huntsville Animal Society Animal Care Director Spencer Batcheller, the unidentified volunteer was tasked with transporting the cat, known as Keely, to a veterinarian.
“The next thing we knew, we were getting a call from the Western Arizona Humane Society, telling us that Keely was in Lake Havasu City,” Batcheller said.
The unidentified man drove across the country to Havasu, where Humane Society employees say he surrendered the animal.
“The cat was brought to us about 10 days ago,” said Western Arizona Humane Society volunteer Julie Crocker. “The man was distraught, and said he couldn’t keep her. The cat has a disease called F.I.V. - it’s an immunodeficiency like H.I.V. in humans.”
The disease is slow-acting, according to the Blue Cross organization, and cats kept in a stress-free, indoor environment can live with the virus for years before it reaches its chronic stages. But Crocker says that as a matter of policy, the Western Arizona Humane Society does not adopt animals with long-term health deficiencies.
After contacting the humane society in Huntsville -- 1,700 miles away -- both organizations arranged for Keely’s return home.
“We are one of the only shelters in Alabama that keeps F.I.V.-positive cats,” Batcheller said. “She’d been with us for some time, and she has a long life ahead of her. She’s very friendly with other cats, and she loves children.”
Batcheller says he arranged the cat’s transportation through an acquaintance who works with Delta Airlines. According to Batcheller, the airline agreed to fly Keely from Phoenix to Atlanta at no charge.
“The cat was still in our care when it was taken,” Batcheller said. “We didn’t want to give up on her. We promised Keely a ‘forever home’, and we were going to keep that promise. The volunteers here adore that cat.”
The Greater Huntsville Animal Society worked with partners through the Best Friends Network, a nationwide cooperation of animal care providers, to secure Keely’s return to Alabama.
According to Batchellor, Keely will be transported to Phoenix Saturday, and will fly to Atlanta at about noon. Batchellor will receive Keely on Sunday, and return with her to Huntsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.