Catalytic converters have become an attractive target for thieves in Lake Havasu City this month, and the trend has been growing throughout the U.S. in recent years.
Among the metals found inside those converters are rhodium, platinum and palladium. According to market-tracking website Tradingeconomics.com, rhodium was valued at about $15,800 per ounce as of Monday. Platinum was valued at about $960 per ounce, while palladium was valued at $2,085. Although precious metals are often more expensive for their rarity, they can actually be abundant in the United States – depending on what laws a person is willing to break.
Nationwide, background check firm BeenVerified says 14,433 catalytic converters were stolen last year. During the first five months of 2021, more than 26,000 were reported stolen – and now those thefts are taking place in Havasu.
According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, about 13 catalytic converters have been reported stolen in the past 30 days. The catalytic converters, which contain precious metals used to filter otherwise harmful chemicals from vehicles’ exhaust, have been removed largely from pickup trucks and other large vehicles, which are high enough from the ground to allow a possible thief access to a vehicle’s undercarriage.
“Every vehicle on the road is susceptible to a stolen catalytic converter,” said Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Frank Hayden. “Trucks and SUVs are common targets because they are raised off the ground.”
According to Hayden, the thefts occur at no predictable time or place, and the crimes appear to be random. As of Monday, police had no suspects in the ongoing case. According to a press release issued Friday afternoon, city officials believed that two unidentified men have been working together to remove the vehicle parts from trucks parked in unattended areas.
Among the recent victims was the Havasu Community Health Foundation, according to a social media post by the organization on Friday. According to the organization, thieves could receive $200 from metal dealers for the component, but the theft could potentially cost the charitable organization - which offers health screenings and operates one of Havasu’s most active food banks - about $3,000 in repair costs.
The organization has asked that the alleged thieves return their vehicle’s catalytic converter to 2360 McCulloch Boulevard.
Even as the thefts become more common in Havasu, State Farm Insurance says those thefts are even more prominent in California. ABC News Bakersfield reported earlier this month that catalytic converter thefts have risen six-fold within the past two years, and at least one attempted theft resulted in the nonfatal shooting of a 12-year-old Oakland resident in July, according to the Los Angeles Times.
According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, car owners should park their vehicles in garages if possible, or install motion-sensing lights as a deterrent to thieves. The bureau also recommends that car owners engrave their vehicle’ VIN numbers onto catalytic converters, and install an alarm system.
Allstate Insurance recommends having a catalytic converter welded to a vehicle’s frame, to make the device more difficult to steal. Havasu residents can also purchase shields or rebar cages, available online, to prevent the removal of their catalytic converters. Havasu residents should ask their respective automotive dealers for more information.
Anyone with information about the thefts in Havasu is asked to contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 928-855-1171, or call anonymously at 928-854-8477. Anonymous tips may also be sent by text, by sending a message to “CRIMES,” or 274637.
