LEES FERRY — Anglers can earn cash rewards and bonuses for participating in the Brown Trout Bonanza on the stretch of the Colorado River between Glen Canyon Dam and the Paria River through May 2.
The Bonanza is sponsored by Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in partnership with the Glen Canyon Conservancy. It is part of the Brown Trout Incentivized Harvest Program that began in 2020 with the offer of a $25 reward for each brown trout turned in over 6 inches. Organizers say the goal of the program is to determine if the incentivized harvest by anglers can help manage and reduce the number of brown trout in this stretch of the Colorado River to help protect native fish species downstream.
Each brown trout captured before May 1 can earn a $33 reward.
Other cash incentives include:
• a bonus of $50 for each scientific pit tag turned in with brown trout;
• a “golden ticket” bonus of $300 for each scientific sonic tag turned in;
• a $250 bonus for the best photograph of one or more brown trout captured;
• a $250 bonus for best video of a brown trout being captured at Lees Ferry;
• a $50 bonus for each three fish turned in during the month;
• a $500 bonus for the most brown trout submitted between April 1 and May 2.
In mid-May 2021, the rewards and bonuses will be paid out to participating anglers by the Glen Canyon Conservancy, which is administering the program for the park. There is no limit on the number of brown trout that can be harvested and turned in for the reward and bonuses during this month-long kick-off event.
To participate in the Brown Trout Bonanza program, anglers must have a valid Arizona fishing license.
Only artificial lures with barbless hooks are allowed. Fishing licenses can be purchased at azgfd.com/License/. Information on fishing regulations can be found at azgfd.com/fishing/regulations.
For more information about the Bonanza rules and bonuses visit the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area website at nps.gov/glca/learn/news/20210310.htm.
