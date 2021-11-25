Back in 2016, Today’s News-Herald spoke with the Murrell family while they were training to become a foster family. Five years later, we checked back in with them to see how it’s going.
Chad and Jana Murrell received their training and foster parent certification through Arizona Baptist Children’s Services, facilitated at Calvary Baptist Church.
“My wife and I had talked about fostering when we first got married,” Chad said. “Whether it was neglect or abuse or parents just not capable of caring for them for one reason or another, we knew that there were a lot of children who needed care. So we just always had felt a pull toward loving kids that needed somebody in their life to care for them.”
They received their license in 2017, but two weeks before it was finalized, they found out they were pregnant with their now four-year-old son.
“So instead of jumping immediately into full-time fostering, we did what’s called respite care,” Chad said. “That’s where you take in foster kids for a weekend so the foster family can take a trip or take care of something they need to do or whatever, and can’t take the foster child with them.”
Respite care put them in a sort of grandparent-type role, Chad said. They got to spend fun-filled time with the kids for two or four days at a time and then return them to their foster parents.
They continued to do respite care through the bulk of 2017 and the first half of 2018. During that time, they watched a couple of infants and a two-year-old boy two different times.
In 2018, Chad landed a position as lead pastor of First Southern Baptist Church of Scottsdale. After moving, their first full-time foster child came into their home in January 2020.
“It was a lot of like, ‘Okay, we’ve got to get all these things taken care of because they have to see this pediatrician, and we have to make arrangements with their agent and with their worker and with the [Court Appointed Special Advocates] and all these different people,’” Chad said.
But once that initial rush of legalities was squared away, it was easy to settle in. “The first foster child we ever got was a seven-month-old baby girl, and it was just like we had this new little baby,” Chad recalled. “We had everything prepped. We had diapers of different sizes and we had clothes, so it was just a matter of pulling out what sizes of things she needed and just acting as if she had just been in our house for a long period of time.”
The Murrells have taken in five foster kids in total so far. At the moment, the family is hitting pause on taking in any more fosters to recover. “The last two sets of kids we had were really high-need medically, and the last one especially — his needs were very, very, very extreme,” Chad said. “So we needed our own respite.”
Most of all, Chad hopes people are aware of the need for foster families in Arizona, and everywhere.
“At any given point in time, there are thousands of children in the foster care system in our state,” Chad said. He also noted that most of the few thousand foster families available already have foster kids in their homes.
“So when a new child comes into the system, many times, they’re stuck in an institution because there simply aren’t enough homes to take in these children that need a place to be and a family to love them so desperately,” Chad said. “The need is great, and it’s not hard. It’s just taking in a child and loving them. The process to get there is hard. There’s lots of classes and lots of hoops that you have to jump through because they want to make sure that you’re a good parent and you understand what the job is, what the role is, but it’s just loving kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.