Our Lady of the Lake received approval to move forward with its plans to build a school on its campus on Daytona Drive immediately, but phase two plans for a multipurpose room will likely need to go back through Lake Havasu City’s rezoning process sometime in the future.
Councilmembers balked at approving an updated site plan that was submitted Tuesday morning – hours before the start of the council meeting. Church officials said the changes that were made to the plan were meant to allay concerns expressed by some of the neighbors, but multiple councilmembers were hesitant to approve the updated plans because they were not properly vetted through the citizens meeting or Planning and Zoning Commission hearing as laid out in city code. Instead, the council voted 6-1 to approve the original site plan that was reviewed with a citizens meeting and received a unanimous recommendation of approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission last month.
Councilmember Michele Lin cast the dissenting vote, preferring to approve the updated plan that the church presented during the meeting rather than the original plan that church members said has now changed.
But because the church’s updated plans left the school building in the same location as the original plans – with the same footprint – the council’s approval allows Our Lady of the Lake to immediately move forward with construction of its school as it hoped.
“People are encouraged and I’m excited to be able to move forward,” said Father Chauncey Winkler of Our Lady of the Lake. “The church is about the people, a building is just where people gather. But it is an important place. In this case, it is focused on the school, students and families for many decades to come. Giving them a good space for them to use, to learn, and to grow is what we are excited about.”
Winkler told the council that Our Lady of the Lake currently has a school with 90 students in pre-kindergarten through 5th grade, and the school hopes to continue to add one additional grade each year – as it has over the past few years – until it reaches 8th grade. But he said the Catholic church’s current educational building is rapidly running out of room and the church is hoping to have its new facility ready for the start of the school year in August 2023 in order to accommodate the extra grades.
Winkler said the church has been fundraising for about three years in order to be able to afford the school building – an effort that included all 94 parishes within the Diocese of Phoenix along with lots of contributions from local parishioners.
Originally, the church planned to build a two-story school totaling 26,868 square feet. Although the church plans to build the school as soon as possible in phase one, the church also included a 10,000 square foot multipurpose room located across a narrow parking lot from the south side of the school. Winkler said the multipurpose room will be completed in a future phase two that is likely still years away. Those were the plans that were included in Our Lady of the Lake’s application for a rezone, and were the plans presented during the citizen’s meeting with neighbors of the church and the ones that were unanimously approved by planning and zoning in January.
But during the planning and zoning meeting there was a complaint from a neighbor concerned about the height of the building and that the school would have clear views into their backyard. Winkler told the council that those concerns from neighbors, coupled with the fact that the cost of building is rapidly rising so a once story building is more within the church’s price range, caused Our Lady of the Lake to revise its plans.
“In the revised plan we took into account a lot of the things that were mentioned,” Winkler said. “We tried to work with them and we think we actually came up with a much better plan – not only for us but for everybody around us.”
Those revisions were sent to the city Tuesday morning with the council meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. that night.
The biggest immediate change is that the proposed school building would now be only one story instead of two.
“That allows us the space that we need and the classrooms that we need in the new future, and actually for quite a ways into the future,” Winkler told the council.
Winkler said the footprint of the school in the new plan has not been changed, but the new site plan submitted on Tuesday would have moved the multipurpose building so that it connects with the future school – which also moved the building further away from the neighbor who shared concerns about the development at the planning meeting.
“We don’t stick out nearly as far, we are not as close to Daytona as we were originally, we are also going to a single story building instead of a two story building,” said Rob Sampson of Selberg Associates, summing up the differences between the two site plans.
Dante Marinelli, a member of the building committee for the new church, told the council that they understand the changes were done last-minute, but said the church is racing against the clock trying to get the school built in time for the 2023-24 school year.
“We really tried to work on it to see if we could get it pushed through because right now if we lose this date we are talking about another two months before we can get it approved,” Marinelli said. “That would force us to lose a complete school year before this would be built. So that is why we approached this as quickly as we did. We didn’t want to, but we needed to.”
But Planning Division Manager Luke Morris said because the updated plan is not the one that has been publically reviewed through the city’s rezoning process, staff’s recommendation would be to send the revised plans back through that process for proper vetting.
“Because staff just received this this morning it has not been sufficiently reviewed by staff, it has not gone to a citizens meeting for input from the citizens, it has not been to the public hearing before the commission,” City Attorney Kelly Garry said.
Council discussion
Mayor Cal Sheehy kicked off the council discussion by saying that he liked the new site plan, but had reservations about the fact that it was introduced at the last minute.
“I obviously favor public input, and what was presented at the Planning and Zoning Commission would follow through to what we do at the council,” Sheehy said. “I am sympathetic that if we don’t take action today that you might lose next school year. So I see both sides.”
Councilmember Jim Dolan confirmed with Morris that if the original site plan were approved, it would allow the school to be built immediately due to the fact neither that the location of school, nor its footprint, had changed between the two plans.
Sheehy said the church would then have the option of going back through the rezoning process immediately to get their plans for the multipurpose room updated while starting construction on the school at the same time.
Garry noted that going back through the rezone process will require the church to pay the filing fee for the rezone planned development process – which is about $2,500.
Winkler agreed that the plan would work for the church.
“We wanted to bring forward what it is we plan, and what it is we hope for, so that it is open,” Winkler said.
Dolan asked Garry if the council could get into any legal trouble if it approved the revised site plan rather than the one included in the application.
“It is about the fundamentals of the process,” Garry said. “Do you respect the process? Do you respect the laws in our city code that outline what you are supposed to do when you are going through a rezoning process? Yes, today you can approve the site plan and there is not necessarily anything that is going to prohibit you from doing that. But this wasn’t the site plan that was presented at the citizens meeting, it wasn’t the site plan that was presented at the P&Z meeting, there was no public input on this site plan. City staff received this site plan this morning – the 11th hour.”
Lane said he agreed that the council has to follow the process for everybody, or else they will start having to make exceptions for anybody.
“We have a process and we have to respect the process,” Lane said. “Yes, we had input, but that input is no longer valid because the rules changes – we have a different site plan now. We have to respect the process. We have these rules in place for a reason, so that everybody gets a chance to talk about it, we have a commission that gets to take a look at it, then they come to us with a recommendation. So my recommendation would be, let’s move forward with what you presented before.”
Councilmember Nancy Campbell motioned to approve the new site plan introduced during the meeting, without staffs suggested conditions to that would have required changes to the new plan to go back through the city’s public hearing process, require buildings be at least 50 feet from the property line, a condition that windows not be installed on the northwest of the new building, and a condition that would require design review for compliance with the development code before a building permit is issued.
“They made this better for the community,” Campbell said of the revised site plan. “For them to do two designs is going to cost them more, sending it back [to the commission] is going to cost them more, in the name of God let’s move it forward.”
Lin seconded Campbell’s motion, but the motion failed on a 2-5 vote with only Campbell and Lin voting yes.
After that vote, Dolan motioned to approve the original site plan along with all of the conditions proposed by staff. That motion was passed 6-1, with Lin casting the dissenting vote.
Lin told Today’s News-Herald on Wednesday that she understands and respects the city’s rezoning process, but felt that in this case particular case the council could have made an exception.
“I am a member of Calgary Church and I’ve watched our church have to go through this so I wanted to do anything I could to help this process move forward,” Lin said. “I believe in the process and absolutely believe in planning and zoning, but they were already giving them a 7-0 recommendation to pass anyway. I see us ratify things all the time, so to me I think it could have been a go and nobody would have said a word and they could get their stuff started.”
