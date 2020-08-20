Virtual class is in session at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School, and the hope is for all grade levels to return to classrooms by September 8.
Classes are currently being done virtually, with live-streamed instruction being provided to the school’s kindergarten through fourth grade students, according to school administrator Fatima Mu. Only Pre-K3 and Pre-K4 classes are done in-person at the church’s school building.
“We follow a schedule that mirrors rather closely our in-person instruction schedules,” Mu said. “In other words, we are teaching starting at 8 a.m, and we end direct, whole-class instruction at about 1:30 p.m.”
Teachers stay virtually available until 2:30 p.m. for office hours, giving them the chance to connect with students in need of extra support or review. The school uses Lifesize, a video-conferencing service, as its platform for instruction, Mu said.
Enrollment has been very steady, Mu said, and the school has seen a slight increase of students signed up for the elementary grade levels. But Mu said they’re intentionally keeping the class numbers low for safety, due to coronavirus concerns.
“We also are following the guidance provided from the Diocese of Phoenix, which works consistently with the guidance provided by the state of Arizona and [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention],” she said. “We are anticipating a return to person-to-person by September 8.”
For questions about the school or enrollment, call 928-855-0154.
