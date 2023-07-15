Billowing smoke from a residential fire clouded one neighborhood on Saturday morning.

At approximately 11:15 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a fully engulfed garage fire, says Carl Stello, Lake Havasu City Fire Department’s battalion chief. Firefighters were then seen extinguishing a fire located at 3475 Saratoga Pl.

