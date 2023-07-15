Billowing smoke from a residential fire clouded one neighborhood on Saturday morning.
At approximately 11:15 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a fully engulfed garage fire, says Carl Stello, Lake Havasu City Fire Department’s battalion chief. Firefighters were then seen extinguishing a fire located at 3475 Saratoga Pl.
Several department EMT vehicles were also on the scene prior to 11:50 a.m.
Stello says that cats found in the residence were safely rescued by firefighters before the fire was extinguished.
Lake Havasu City Police Department officers had blocked off the entrance to the 3600 block of Saratoga Avenue from Chemehuevi Boulevard. Smoke could be seen from the residence in the 3400 block of Saratoga Place along with numerous bystanders.
Stello says the cause of the fire is currently being looked into by the department’s fire investigator. One firefighter was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for minor burns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.