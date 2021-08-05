Arizona Parks and Trails could bring additional updates to Cattail Cove State Park, thanks to $25 million in federal funding awarded to the agency this year.
The funding is part of a $101 million “Visit Arizona” initiative by the Arizona Governor’s Office, by way of the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. As Arizona attempts to draw additional tourism and visitation to the state’s scenic venues, the renovation of Cattail Cove has seen growing interest in recent years.
“We’ve identified two categories that the projects will fall into,” said Parks and Trails communications chief Michelle Thompson this week. “Water and wastewater; and IT infrastructure. Tentatively, the water and wastewater projects could impact Cattail Cove State Park and Buckskin Mountain State Park along the Colorado River. We’re still working on full project plans and deadlines for this.”
Three years ago, Arizona Parks and Trails announced a $6 million dollar plan to modernize Cattail Cove State Park, which had not been renovated since the park was constructed in 1958. The four-phase renovation project would have provided new roadwork, campgrounds, water and waste systems, boating skiffs, concessions and a possible restaurant.
Since those renovations began in 2018, the park has seen many modern improvements. With this year’s additional funding, however, the park’s aging water and wastewater systems can finally be addressed – and wi-fi service at parks statewide could further improve visitors’ experience in the future.
“Water and wastewater projects are very expensive,” Thompson said. “Preventative (maintenance) projects could save money for the parks in the future. Having fi-fi connectivity in the parks is valuable as more people look to work from remote locations or stay connected while outdoors.”
Internet connectivity could also provide new services at state parks including self-check-in or check-out, photo filters for social media and QR codes for surveys and information at state parks.
The Arizona Department of Administration will manage future projects on behalf of state parks, Thompson said, and those projects could begin as early as this year.
In 2018, much of Arizona Parks and Trails’ $6 million plan for Cattail Cove included renovations to the area once known as Sandpoint Marina, which was leased to private business owners until 2016 as a recreational vehicle facility within the upper portion of Cattail Cove State Park. Original plans under former Parks Director Susan Black called for new restroom and shower facilities for the marina before it would ultimately be reopened to the public.
As of Thursday, it was unclear whether new funding under the American Rescue Plan Act would be used to supplement further projects within Sandpoint Marina.
According to state records, parks along the Colorado River – including Lake Havasu, Buckskin Mountain and Cattail Cove State Parks – thrived during last year’s pandemic. Despite capacity limits set early last year, Lake Havasu State Park alone hosted more than 500,000 visitors throughout 2020.
