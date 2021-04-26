HUALAPAI MOUNTAINS — The Flag fire in the Hualapai Mountains had grown to 600 acres by Sunday evening, resulting in evacuations of residents in nearby communities.
An emergency evacuation order was in effect for the community of Pine Lake, Hualapai Mountain Park and the surrounding areas for a wildfire near Wild Cow. The area includes the communities of Pine Lake, Pinion Pines, Atherton Acres, as well as the Hualapai Mountain Lodge and two scouting camps.
Red Cross established a shelter for people affected by the evacuation orders at Palo Christi School at 500 Maple St. in Kingman.
The fire was reported around 3 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials believe it originated between the Flag Mine and Wild Cow Campground, about 11 miles southeast of Kingman. It’s not far from the burn scar of the Ridge fire, which occurred in August as a result of a lightning strike. It burned more than 3,000 acres.
Today’s News-Herald editor Brandon Bowers was hiking with his family at Hualapai Mountain Park Sunday afternoon. He said the smoke was heavy and appeared to be moving quickly toward the park thanks to the high winds. He said they were alerted to the fire by loud sirens in the area.
A plume of smoke was visible from northern Lake Havasu City.
Multiple air and ground firefighting resources, including 60 personnel, were deployed to the scene, according to a Bureau of Land Management press release.
Hualapai Mountain Road was closed at DW Ranch Road to Hualapai Mountain Park, and additional closures included Wheeler Wash, Antelope Wash and Cedar Wash at Blake Ranch Road, Flag Mine Road and Borianna Mine Road.
The Kingman area was under a red flag warning and a wind advisory until Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas. A red flag warning means critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly, according to NWS.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
