Lake Havasu City Fire Department confirmed the cause of last week’s emergency landing at Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport, but some details remain unknown.
Anthony Kozlowski, assistant to the city manager, said the fire department’s investigation revealed the official cause as a malfunctioning nose gear, which collapsed upon impact, he said.
The pilot has not been identified by the fire department.
Last Thursday morning, May 20, a 1982 King Air B200 registered to Phoenix-based RCA Aviation 1 LLC, was forced to make an emergency crash landing at the airport when their landing gear malfunctioned.
The pilot and seven passengers were all unharmed, and the plane was towed to NorthStar Aircraft Maintenance at the airport for repairs. Attempts to reach NorthStar Aircraft Maintenance were unsuccessful as of Thursday afternoon.
The plane is one of two owned by Retina Consultants of Arizona. The Phoenix-based company has several satellite offices throughout the state, including one in Lake Havasu City. The planes are used regularly to deliver medical supplies and transport staff to the various locations, according to their website.
Attempts to reach RCA were unsuccessful as of Thursday afternoon, so it remains unclear how this crash affected the delivery of medical supplies or staff to the local office and other locations throughout the state.
