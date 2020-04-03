A dark haze hung over Lake Havasu City Friday morning, the smell of woodsmoke thick in the air as fire officials worked to contain blazes at Body Beach and in the area of London Bridge Road, north of Industrial Avenue.
According to Lake Havasu City Fire Battalion Chief Scott Green, the fire on London Bridge Road was only the latest in a number of reported incidents at the same location this week. The first was reported as little as two days ago. The most recent fire at the location was reported at about 11 p.m. Thursday. The most recent fire at Body Beach was reported at 7 a.m. Friday.
The Body Beach fire burned half an acre, fire officials said. Eight firefighters responded.
The amount of land affected in the fire at London Bridge Road wasn't immediately available.
Operations to contain the fire at London Bridge Road were overtaken by the Bureau of Land Management and the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Although Lake Havasu City firefighters were able to subdue the blaze at Body Beach Friday morning, Green says the area could still smolder over the next several days.
Green says the cause of both fires remained unknown as of noon Friday.
