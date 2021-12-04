The London Bridge Resort welcomes Chamber members and guests to the December After-Hours mixer on Thursday, Dec. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. in Martini Bay at 1477 Queens Bay.
The Kiwanis Club of Lake Havasu and the Lake Havasu City Rotary Club will be collecting hams for the Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank. A donation table will be set up outside Martini Bay during the Christmas mixer. Cash donations also accepted. Donations to the Food Bank are not admission to the mixer.
Chamber member contribution is $5 and $10 general admission. Hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served.
For more information contact the Chamber at 928-855-4115 or visit www.havasuchamber.com
