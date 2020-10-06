If you’re already planning on grabbing a morning cup of joe today, strike up a conversation with a local law enforcement officer while you’re at it.
National Coffee with a Cop Day is celebrated annually on the first Wednesday of October. According to coffeewithacop.com, it aims to “further efforts nationwide to bridge the gap between the community and the law.” The tradition started in 2016.
Here in Lake Havasu City from 10 to 11 a.m., police officers will be present at two Starbucks locations — State Route 95 and Kiowa Avenue, and Lake Havasu Avenue — to spend time with community members. Other law enforcement officials will also be present at local coffee shops, like The Human Bean, during this time.
